LS polls: BJP strongly believes that we are leading towards historic win, says Prakash Javadekar

Amidst the Lok Sabha elections, while addressing a press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said, "The third phase of Lok Sabha elections got over on April 23. Now, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly believes that we are leading towards a historic win." "For the first time India is experiencing that there is pro-incumbency wave in the nation. Every time we listen about anti-incumbency wave but this time the situation is just opposite," Javadekar added.