LS polls: BJP delegation meets EC, discusses key election issues about MP

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met officials of Election Commission of India (ECI) today to discuss two important issues. BJP national vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, "The administration of Congress is in complete control of Congress. The facilities received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath are refuted to Shivraj Chauhan." Speaking on the second issue that was discussed in the meeting, he said, "EC has banned Bhopal parliamentary constituency candidate Pragya Singh Thakur over the comments made by her before filing the nomination. She is a victim, she has also apologised for her statement. She should get some concession."