LS polls: Australian Envoy hails 'well-organised' EC for managing election

Australia's High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu on Sunday expressed her views on India's biggest festival of democracy. Amazed by the participation of the people for voting, Sidhu said that it's been an inspiring experience and she also hailed Election Commission and its officials for being well organized for the voting process. "It's been a really inspiring experience. How can you get so many people to voting? Answer is well-organised Election Commission and its officials. It's a good system and organised," said Sandhu. Reacting on a question on ongoing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), she said that there is always a risk to integrity in any system and we have to consider that what the Government do to make it as sound process as possible to support integrity and people's confidence in the election.