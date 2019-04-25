LS polls: Anupam Kher hails PM Modi's work, terms him as a 'rock star'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with ANI. He said that he considers PM Modi as a 'rock star,' and no one is as big as him in the world. "He is a big leader internationally and he has given India a good rapport in the world," added Anupam Kher. Earlier in the day, Anupam campaigned for his wife during her nomination filing from Chandigarh constituency. Kirron Kher is the incumbent MP from Chandigarh seat since 2014. She had joined the BJP in 2009.