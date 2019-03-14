LS polls: Amit Shah meets party workers seeking tickets

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday met party workers who are seeking tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Earlier on Sunday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha elections will start from April 11. The final phase of voting will be held on May 19 and counting of votes will be done on May 23. The last date of filing nomination of first phase polling is March 25.