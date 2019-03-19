LS polls: AIADMK releases party manifesto

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) election manifesto in the presence of senior party functionaries at the party head office on Avvai Shanmugam Salai in Chennai on Tuesday. Panneerselvam read out the features of the party's election manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party announced eradication of poverty, upgradation of skills of Indian youth for new employment opportunities. The manifesto also assured to urge the Government of India to implement the Cauvery-Godavari river linkage project.