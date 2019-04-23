LS polls 2019: Voting for phase 3 begins

Voting for phase three of 17th Lok Sabha elections kicked off today across 15 states and union territories for 116 parliamentary seats in India. People in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote for all parliamentary constituencies in phase 3. Parliamentary elections are underway in Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. People will also vote for Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency being contested by BJP president Amit Shah. PM Modi will also cast his vote in Ahmedabad. Voter turnout for phase 1 was 69.45% and 69.43% for phase 2.