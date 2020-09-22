LS passes labour reforms, RS clears 7 bills as Opposition keeps away from Parliament over suspension of MPs

As the Opposition kept away from Parliament over the suspension of eight MPs, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three labour code bills, while the Rajya Sabha " still in uproar for the third consecutive day over the far bills row " witnessed one of its most productive days in its history with seven key bills being passed in a handful of hours.

Labour minister Santosh Gangwar, who moved the bills " the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security Bill, 2020 " said the reforms being undertaken by the government will prove to be a "milestone for the welfare of workers".

The Upper House saw most Opposition parties on Tuesday, including the Congress, Left parties, the TMC, the Samajwadi Party, and the NCP boycotting proceedings to protest the suspension of eight MPs, including TMC's Derek O'Brien and AAP's Sanjay Singh for the remainder of the Monsoon Session over their "unruly behaviour".

The drama over the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs spilled into the latter half of the day with various Opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, boycotting the Lower House in solidarity.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "You have compelled us to do so." Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BSP and TRS, walked out of the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warned that members should not mention the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. He said all references made by members would be removed from the records.

As per PTI, the Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to conclude tomorrow (23 September, Wednesday), eight days before it is scheduled to end, amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, sources said.

Rajya Sabha is likely to adjourn sine die after taking up five bills on Wednesday, the sources added.

'Labour bills to bring security to over 50 cr workers'

Labour minister Santosh Gangwar said the a historic day is unfolding as these codes would provide salary security, social security and proper environment at workplaces to 50 crore workers.

He claimed people who have walked out from the House did nothing for workers when they were in power.

The objective of these laws is to provide all kinds of facilities and healthy environment to workers, Gangwar said, adding that in the last six years, the government has taken several steps for employees such as an increase in maternity leave period to 26 weeks, allowing women to work in mines sector and pension scheme for small traders.

"With these steps, we had started work for labour reforms," he said.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, will consolidate and amend the laws regulating the occupational safety, health and working conditions of persons employed in an establishment and related matters.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, seeks to consolidate and amend the laws relating to trade unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishments or undertaking, investigation and settlement of industrial disputes.

The Code on Social Security, 2020, will amend and consolidate laws relating to social security with the goal to extend social security to all employees and workers either in the organised sector or the unorganised sector.

While moving the bills on the codes for consideration and passage, the minister said the government has come out with the changes in the legislations after extensive consultations with state governments and other stakeholders.

He said about three-fourths of the recommendations of the Parliamentary standing committee, which scrutinised the codes, have been incorporated in the bills by the government.

Opposition boycotts RS, ends sit-in

Meanwhile, in the Upper House, the Opposition decided to boycott the remaining session of the Rajya Sabha, while the eight suspended MPs ended their overnight sit-in inside the Parliament House complex and said they would take their fight against the farm bills to the streets.

The suspended Rajya Sabha parliamentarians, who spent the night in the lawns near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in what several old-timers said was the first such overnight protest in the complex, got a surprise visitor in the morning: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who came with tea and snacks.

