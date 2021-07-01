



LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs. 25. Check rates here

Non-subsidized Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have become costlier from today, July 1. Prices have been increased by Rs. 25.50 per 14.2 kilogram cylinder, taking the rate to Rs. 834.50 per cylinder in national capital Delhi as well as Mumbai. Reportedly, the rate in Kolkata is now Rs. 861, while in Chennai, you will have to pay Rs. 850.50 per cylinder.

Details: Prices rose by Rs. 140 in the past six months

With the latest hike, LPG prices have increased by Rs. 140 in the past six months. In February, the prices were hiked thrice - by Rs. 25, Rs. 50, and then again Rs. 25. The next month, there was another hike of Rs. 25. Thereafter, a price cut of Rs. 10 was announced as international oil prices dipped. The prices remained unchanged in June.

Subsidy: Government subsidizes 12 cylinders per eligible household annually

The Indian government provides subsidies on 12 domestic cylinders per eligible household every year. If customers have to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders, they will have to pay the market price. The amount of subsidy provided by the government varies every month and depends on various factors such as foreign exchange rates and crude oil prices.

Fact: No subsidy in metros and major cities

However, the subsidy has been eliminated in metros and major cities through successive price hikes over the last few years. This means that in places like Delhi, no subsidy is being paid to customers since May 2020 and they have been paying the market price.

Details: Commercial cylinder, jet fuel also get costlier from today

Meanwhile, the price of the 19 kilogram commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs. 76. That cylinder will now cost Rs. 1,550 in New Delhi, reported news agency ANI. Separately, the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices have been hiked by Rs. 2,354/kl and the revised price in the capital city is Rs. 68,262/kl (kiloliter).

Fuel prices: Petrol, diesel prices are also on the rise

The increase in LPG prices has come at a time when auto fuel prices are reaching record highs across the country. Petrol price has already crossed Rs. 100 mark in Mumbai and is nearing the figure in several other metro cities. Leaders of Opposition parties have been criticizing the BJP-led central government over the rising fuel prices, holding protests across India.

