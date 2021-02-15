LPG Cylinder Price Hiked in Delhi Again; ‘Janta Se Loot’ says Cong

In a second hike in February, the price of liquefied petroleum gas domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 per unit in Delhi. The LPG cylinder will now be priced at Rs 769 per 14.2 kg, in the national capital, reported ANI.

This increase in the price has naturally generated a strong reaction from the Congress party, who claims this is ‘janta se loot, sirf do ka vikas’ (public is being looted, for development of two).

This is the second hike in the price of LPG cylinders in the month of February.

According to ANI, the oil marketing companies had hiked the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metropolitan cities on 4 February.

This price hike comes in the backdrop of petrol and diesel prices touching an all-time high in India, reported ANI.

WHAT IS THE CONGRESS PARTY SAYING?

Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had shared a screenshot of a news article about the LPG price hike and tweeted: ‘Janta se loot, sirf do ka vikas’ (public is being looted, for development of two).

Addressing a press conference, on Monday, 15 February, the Congress party lashed out at ‘Narendra Modi's ruthless and immoral government’ for ‘breaking the back of every housewife and common man’.

In a symbolic gesture, the Congress party hoisted two LPG cylinders on to the briefing table and asked:

"“Is the Government’s job to break the back of the general public by profiteering themselves?” "

Congress’ Supriya Shrinate, further, said: “Modi ji has made such a big dent in the budget of housewives and the common man that they are unable to cope. If the common man speaks against these skyrocketing prices, then he will be accused of being deshdrohi.”

Supriya Shrinate also pointed out that: “Since December 2020, the price has increased by Rs 175 per cylinder, i.e. within 2 months. As you will remember there was an increase of Rs 50, twice in December 2020.”

Further, she said that the petrol and diesel prices have crossed Rs 100 and that the petrol price is setting a new record.

Supriya Shrinate went on to say that the ‘Narendra Modi government has raised excise duty a dozen times during its tenure and earned around Rs 24 lakh crore, which was for the general public’.

Pointing out that a rise in inflation means RBI will have to hike interest rates, Supriya Shrinate said:

"“One should learn from Modi govt how to destroy any demand. All this is happening when the economic slowdown is at its peak.” "

