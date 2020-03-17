'Be loyal or be judge Loya': Randeep Surjewala questions former CJI's RS nomination

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the nomination of former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind. Surjewala said, "The entire nation with a sense of shock, witnessed the nomination by Modi government of former chief justice Ranjan Gogoi who had delivered the Rafale corruption verdict rejecting the corruption allegations. I think the appointment needs to be adjudged by three important court or people." He further added, "While hearing a case of appointment to tribunals, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had himself said that post retirement jobs for judges are a scar on democracy. I think his appointment now needs to be adjudged by his own comment. Is government saying be loyal or be judge Loya."