Lower fuel prices ease India's December retail inflation to 2.19%

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Lower fuel prices further eased India's retail inflation in December to 2.19 per cent from the annual rate of 2.33 per cent in November, even as food prices appreciated somewhat over the previous month although continuing to remain in the negative zone, official data showed on Monday.

Central Statistics Office data showed that on a year-on-year basis, the fall in Consumer Price Index (CPI) last month was much sharper as compared to the CPI at 5.21 per cent in December 2017

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) deflation reversed marginally to (-)2.51 per cent in December, from (-)2.61 per cent in the previous month.

