Lower food prices more than halve India's retail inflation in January

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Lower food prices more than halved India's retail inflation in January 2019 to 2.05 per cent from 5.07 per cent during the corresponding month of last year, official data showed on Tuesday.

On sequential basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January 2019 (2.05 per cent) was lower than December 2018's retail inflation rate of 2.11 per cent.

According to the Central Statistics Office data, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) deflated to (-) 2.17 per cent in January 2019, from 4.70 per cent in the corresponding month of 2018.

--IANS

rv-bc/sn/nir