Lower food prices ease India's October retail inflation

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Lower food prices eased India's October retail inflation to 3.31 per cent from a rise of 3.70 per cent in September, official data showed on Monday.

Even on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in October 2018 was lower than in the corresponding period of last year, when retail inflation stood at 3.58 per cent.

According to the data furnished by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) deflated (-) 0.86 per cent in October from an expansion of 0.51 per cent in September 2018.

