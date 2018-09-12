Lower food prices ease India's August retail inflation

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Lower food prices eased India's August retail inflation to 3.69 per cent from 4.17 per cent in July, official data showed on Wednesday.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in August 2018 was higher than in the corresponding period last year, when it stood at 3.28 per cent.

According to the data furnished by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose 0.29 per cent in August from 1.30 per cent in July 2018.

