Low visibility hampers rail operations, 30 trains delayed, 6 rescheduled and 10 cancelled

The effect of cold wave still prevails as trains are running late due to low visibility in North India. Over 30 trains are delayed, six have been rescheduled and 10 have been cancelled due to low visibility and operational reasons. A layer of dense fog blanketed the entire Delhi-NCR reducing visibility. Meanwhile, Air Quality Index at Delhi's Lodhi Road had major pollutants PM 2.5 at 316 in 'Very Poor' category, PM 10 at 285 in 'Moderate' category and Carbon Monoxide at 500 in 'Severe' category.