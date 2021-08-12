Lovlina Borgohain Overwhelmed by Grand Welcome in Guwahati

Lovlina Borgohain, a Bronze medal winner in Boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was afforded a grand welcome when she returned to her state on Thursday.

Lovlina, who is now the third Indian to win a boxing medal at the Olympics, arrived in Guwahati on Thursday morning and was welcomed by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sports Minister Bimal Bora.

Touched by the warmth she received on arrival, Lovlina said, “After a year I have come back. I am overwhelmed by the welcome I have got.”

“With the blessing of the people of Assam I won a medal. But I am sorry that I couldn’t win the gold medal.”

The Assam government has announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh for the Olympics bronze medal winner and she will also become eligible for directly entry into Class 1 Assam government posts.

Lovlina’s Bronze was among 7 medals for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which is the country’s best finish at the Summer Games.

Borgohain, who bagged the welterweight (69kg) bronze, is expected to return to the national capital soon as they Olympians are scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi on 15 August.

On 30 July, Lovlina had won her bout against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in the women's welterweight quarter-final to make the last four.

However, she lost the semi-final of the when she was faced up against the world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.

Other than Lovlina, India’s other Boxing medals are from Beijing in 2008 when Vijender Singh won and Mary Kom in the 2012 London Games, where she too won Bronze.

