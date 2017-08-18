I love an underdog story: Channing Tatum

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Channing Tatum says he loves to be part of films that tell an underdog story.

Tatum has reunited with "Magic Mike" director Steven Soderbergh for "Logan Lucky". Tatum says he jumped at the chance to reunite with Soderbergh.

"Logan Lucky" is based on two brothers, who in their attempt to reverse a family curse try to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race. The heist comedy is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, and will release in India on September 8.

"We were doing 'Magic Mike XXL' with Gregory Jacobs directing when Soderbergh told me he had a script about six hillbillies robbing NASCAR," Tatum said in a statement.

He added: "I laughed because the idea of non-professional thieves robbing anything, much less a giant organisation like NASCAR, sounded like fun. I love an underdog story. And this band of characters is amazing. They're just enough outside of reality to make it fun."

Tatum added he loves Soderbergh.

"That's the bottom line. But it's a huge plus that he's also a master filmmaker. His films are always so different from everything else out there," he said.

