Would love to make a tennis-based film: Shashank Khaitan

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan has said that he would love to make a film which will be based on tennis.

Khaitan was interacting with media here at the launch of Tennis Premiere League 2018 along with Leander Paes and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Saturday.

When asked whether he would like to make a tennis-based film, he said: "There have been less tennis players in our country on whom a biopic can be made but they are really good. We have Leander Paes, Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathy who has impacted current and past generation of budding players.

"They have brought glory for our country in the last 15-20 years so, I would love to look for a story which will suit backdrop of tennis and I would also like to make biopic on these players if I have an interesting take on their life because nowadays, we watch their matches and we know about their personal lives so, if I come across something interesting aspect of their life then, I will definitively try to write and direct it."

Reacting on the #MeToo campaign that has gained momentum in India, Khaitan said: "I think we all should support #MeToo campaign. There are so many people who have been victims of sexual harassment and through this campaign, they are getting an opportunity to share their stories. This takes lot of guts.

"Earlier if someone wanted to share something then, their voices were suppressed or they used to face criticism but now the time has changed and we can all support them. I hope all cases which are coming out are genuine and concerned agencies should investigate the matter and if an accused is found guilty then, he should be punished."

Khaitan's next directorial venture is titled "Rannbhoomi". It stars Varun Dhawan in lead role and it is being produced by Dharma Productions.

It is slated to release in Diwali 2020.

