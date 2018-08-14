I love talent shows: Rithvik Dhanjani

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who will soon host the show "India's Got Talent", says he loves talent shows.

"I am a part of the upcoming season of 'India's Got Talent'. I love talent shows as they are eye opening to the wealth of creativity our country has," Rithvik said in a statement.

"For me, they are enriching and a fabulous learning experience on how much a person can really do despite some of the challenges they may face," he added.

Rithvik has hosted shows like "India's Best Dramebaaz", "Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung" and "India's Next Superstars". He has even participated in non-fiction shows like "I Can Do That", "Dare 2 Dance" and "Nach Baliye".

--IANS

nn/sed