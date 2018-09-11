LOVE SONIA Screening | Katrina to Kalki, Celebs Watch the film

Love Sonia, based on the horrors of child trafficking, is all set to release on September 14. It is a hard-hitting story of a 17-year-old girl who risks her life to rescue her sister from a vicious human trafficking network across India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles. the movie was screened for Bollywood celebrities like Zayed khan, Gautam Rode, Kalki Koechlin, Zarine Khan, Gulshan Grover, Tanushree Dutta and others. Actress Katrina Kaif was also present at the screening.