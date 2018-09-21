'Love Sonia' to be screened at United Nations

'Love Sonia', a film that delves into the global problem of human trafficking, is all set to be screened at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. It will be screened on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. "#LoveSonia goes to United Nations... Special screening in New York on 11 Oct 2018, the International Day of the Girl Child... This will be the first official screening of the film on US soil," he wrote. The movie has already been screened at various international film galas. It was also the opening film at the Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and was honoured with the Best Indie Film award. It was released in India on September 14.