'Love Sonia' to release on September 14

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) "Love Sonia", based on the horrors of child trafficking, will release on September 14.

Tabrez Noorani's "Love Sonia" is a hard-hitting story of a 17-year-old girl who risks her life to rescue her sister from a vicious human trafficking network across India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles. The film has got standing ovations globally for its touching tale about human trafficking. It also won the best Indie Film Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018.

It features Mrunal Thakur in her debut film role, with a cast including Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain and Mark Duplass, with a special appearance by Demi Moore.

"After the incredible audience reactions in London and Melbourne, I am thrilled that the movie is now releasing back home in India. I am blessed with a powerful ensemble cast and all of them have contributed to make this film special," Noorani said in a statement.

Producer David Womark said: "I am deeply thankful for the accolades 'Love Sonia' has got so far in London and Melbourne. Tabrez has made a powerful film and I am glad we are now releasing in India."

A film which Noorani had been planning for at least a decade, "Love Sonia" enters the dark alleys where sex trafficking is a business and sexual exploitation and oppression a way of life.

Executive Producer Shalini Thackeray said: "'Love Sonia' is a brave and moving film. I am proud to be a part of this movie that talks about human trafficking in such a poignant manner. Samraaj Talkies is proud to present a movie featuring a strong ensemble cast."

To this, co-producer Amar Butala added: "'Love Sonia' is India's most sincere and disturbing film on human trafficking. It a potent story that spans from India to Hong Kong all the way to Los Angeles'.'

