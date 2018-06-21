'Love Sonia' to open at London Film Festival

Directed by Tabrez Noorani, Love Sonia's world premier will take place on Thursday at Europe's one of the largest and the most famous South Asian film festival, the Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival. The red carpet gala will be held at Leicester Square, which is situated in the heart of London city. The caste comprises of Hollywood as well as Bollywood actors including Freida Pinto, Mark Duplass, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, and Sunny Parwar. Mrunal Thakur, along with Riya Sisodiya, is introduced as the lead character. Poster of the movie, which features Mrunal Thakur, was revealed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Noorani's films including 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Zero Dark Thirty', 'Life of Pi', 'Eat Pray Love' and 'Lion' have earlier been nominated for Oscar and BAFTA. The film will be released in India this September.