'Love Sonia' best role, film to start with: Mrunal Thakur

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, known to Indian telly buffs as the lead actress of "Kumkum Bhagya", is making her film debut with "Love Sonia", a hard-hitting drama on human trafficking. She says it's the "best" role and a film to start her big screen career with.

Mrunal, who plays Sonia in the movie, said in a statement: "This is probably the best role, team and a film to start up with. I am extremely glad to debut amongst all the talented actors."

The trailer of the film, which also marks Tabrez Noorani's first film as a director, was launched on Thursday.

"Since its Tabrez's dream and first project and we all have worked really hard, I really hope that it reaches the world and a lot of girls can be saved. I am extremely proud to be associated with the whole team," Mrunal added.

The film has got standing ovations globally for its story about human trafficking. The film also won the Best Indie Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018.

It is about a 17-year-old girl who risks her life to rescue her sister from a vicious human trafficking network across India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

Noorani, who has previously been associated with films like "Life Of Pi", "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Slumdog Millionaire", said: "It is incredibly satisfying to be releasing this trailer and the movie in India, where I was born, raised and first started working in the entertainment industry.

"I am also glad to introduce the extremely talented Mrunal Thakur who has given this film everything."

The cast also includes Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhalkar, Riya Sisodiya, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Freida Pinto and Demi Moore, who were left deeply moved with the real-life inspired story.

"Human trafficking has been around for many years. The medium of film is really powerful and when you know there's a topic that needs attention, it can start to create a global conversation," said Freida.

The film's producer David Womark said: "Satyajit Ray, the master filmmaker, said, the 'ordinary person' is always the most challenging subject for exploration. In 'Love Sonia', we have the true story of an 'ordinary person'-- who must overcome the most extreme circumstances for her survival."

Zee Studios will release the film in India on September 14.

