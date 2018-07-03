I love playing a congenial doofus: Jon Hamm

Los Angeles, July 3 (IANS) Actor Jon Hamm says he likes to take up roles where he can be a "congenial doofus".

"I love playing a congenial doofus, which has been made abundantly clear in my comedy career," Hamm said in a statement to IANS.

"But what I really like about 'Tag' is that it is based on a true story about a group of friends who genuinely love being in each other's life.

"I have a very close set of friends that I feel the same way about, which inspires me. By playing this silly children's game, the film's characters stay in touch with one another. I really connected with that idea."

The film follows the life of a group of friends, now in their forties, who have been playing the same game of tag since they were nine. The Warner Bros Pictures project is releasing in India on Friday.

"'Tag' is an action-comedy that combines those two genres very effectively. It is a beautifully tailored comedy with action elements that enhance the humour. It is wildly cool," Hamm added.

