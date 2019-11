The self-styled guardians of morality and social values in India are getting more brazen day-by-day. The leader of Balian Khap Choudhary, Naresh Tikait, on Thursday in Baghpat gave a bizarre statement on love marriage. He said, "We spent Rs 20-30 lakh on our girl child's studies, we brought up them and they marry by their own will and choice. Love marriage is unacceptable. We will never allow it."