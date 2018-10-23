Love Indian sweets made of local produce: Masterchef Australia runner-up

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Masterchef Australia 2017 runner-up Ben Ungermann, who is on a visit to India, says the country has the perfect climate for sweet treats and that he is a fan of Indian desserts made of local produce.

"I really enjoy the Indian kulfi and think that my ice creams which are a natural and new variant of the cold treats will be enjoyed by all Indians on a daily basis," Ungermann told IANS over an email when asked about his food preferences in India.

"I know they love to have sweets most days, so I see the opportunity to bring them some of my ice cream as a unique, natural and fresh take on the ice creams or local kulfi they are used to consuming," he said.

Born to a Dutch mother and Dutch-Indonesian father, in 2017 Ungermann decided to pursue his dream of a life in food in "Masterchef Australia" with a strong push from family. He learned so much during the season, finished as runner-up and discovered a love and talent for desserts and is now famous for his ice creams.

Dubbed the 'Ice Cream King' by his fans, Ungermann and his brother Danny opened up Ungermann Brothers retro ice cream parlour on Australia Day.

He has now collaborated with Swiggy for Swiggy Signatures - MasterChef Edition in association with Cream Stone. For this, he designed three quirky limited-edition flavours, to be available on the platform till November 23 for consumers across Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Ungermann says he was excited about the association as he always wanted to come to India for a really long time.

Talking about the recipes that he has made, Ungermann says they can be consumed by fitness conscious individuals too.

"I never use any stabilisers, thickeners or preservatives in my ice cream so it keeps the nasties out. If you use good fresh produce and no additives, it is the best possible thing you can feed your body," he said.

