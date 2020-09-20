Love Cooking? You Could Join Chef Gordon Ramsay on Culinary World Tour But There's a Catch

Eat worms? No problem! Bite into a giant ant? Why would anyone be afraid? If that sounds good, chef Gordon Ramsay's job has a job for you: he's looking for a young partner to take on culinary challenges around the world in a new TV series.

If you have a passion for culinary discovery and are a traveller at heart, you will likely be interested in the job offer that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has launched. The famous Scottish chef has announced on social networks that he is looking for a young sidekick for the filming of a future TV series that will take him to the four corners of the world to discover what's behind various culinary cultures.

To be a candidate you must be aged between 16 and 21 and be fearless when it comes to taking on challenges. More precisely, the job is destined for those who have a "desire to explore the world" and a "passion for culture, food and adventure." It's also necessarily to be curious, according to the casting announcement posted on the site Youngadventurercasting.castingcrane.com.

To apply, you'll need to fill in a lot of personal information, specify the most adventurous experience you've ever had, the wildest ingredient you've ever tasted, indicate your phobias and even describe your cooking skills. Candidates are asked to make a short video to explain why they should be chosen.

As far as the television series is concerned, nothing more is known about its format or content, except that it will be broadcast on a major television network.

This isn't the first time that Gordon Ramsay decides to travel the world in search of new culinary experiences. The chef has already filmed "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" for National Geographic.

Also Read: Gordon Ramsay Wants to Open a Restaurant in India, and Kerala May Be the Location

Last month, the renowned chef expressed his desire to open a restaurant in India.

"There are very few countries in the world that have such unique diverse flavours from north to south and then east to west. Every state, every region in India has its own speciality in food. I have been coming to India for so many years, and every time I explore something new. It's the love of local people that compels me to visit the country again and again. I really want to open my restaurant for the Indian people in India," Ramsay told IANS.

The Michelin-star chef was in Coorg, one of the most serene hill stations in South India, shooting for the second season of National Geographic's "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted", before Covid-19 paralysed the world. He had cooked famous pandi curry for local women in Coorg. He also shot portions of the show in Kerala.

"The south is all about spices and it felt amazing to smell the fragrances of those masalas. It was an incredible experience visiting India this time. I shot with local female cooks. Trust me, they are far, far better than me. In fact, I was surprised to see how they were not sweating while cooking in such hot climate," he shared.

(With inputs from AFP and IANS)