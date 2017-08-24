Lovato to perform at MTV's 2017 Video Music Awards

Los Angeles, Aug 24 (IANS) Singer-actress Demi Lovato will be performing at MTV's Video Music Awards here.

Lovato, who has also announced her sixth studio album, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news, reports billboard.com.

"See you at the VMAs this year," the singer wrote, accompanied by the winking-face and smiling devil emojis.

Lovato will join already-announced performers Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd. The show, hosted by Katy Perry, will take place on Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

It will air in India on Vh1 on August 28.

--IANS

