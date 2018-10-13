Lotz wants more of 'girlmances' in 'Legends of Tomorrow'

Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Caity Lotz says there are a lot of great 'bromances' on "Legends of Tomorrow" so she wants to see more of "girlmances".

"Now that we have so many girls on our cast, I'd like to have more missions where it's all ladies. I think there are a lot of great bromances on our show, so we need some more girl...wait, what should you call it? Girlmances? Is there a word for it? If a 'bromance' was to happen with girls, what would it be called?

"Anyway, I'd like to see more of that. I would like for some of the female relationships deepen a little for sure," Lotz, who plays Sara Lance in the DC drama, said in a statement to IANS.

She also praised actress Jes Macallan, who is seen as Ava Sharpe on the show.

"Jes is an amazing actress and we have so much fun working together. The chemistry is there in real life, so it comes out on screen. It's fun because Ava brings out another side of Sara.

"For once, it's not like she's got everything and she knows what she's doing. She's in this new territory where it's like, 'Wait... What do I do? How do I live in a normal life and have an actual relationship?' It is awesome to be able to bring that out of her," said Lotz.

"Legends for Tomorrow", which also stars actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers, is aired on Colors Infinity in India.

--IANS

