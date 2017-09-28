Have lot more room for improvement, says climbing world champ Coxsey

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Despite proving her mettle at international platforms, climbing world champion Shauna Coxsey said she still has a lot of room for improvement.

Shauna, who bagged the women's title at the IFSC World Cup of climbing/bouldering in Mumbai in June, also stressed on the importance of being fit and said she is trying to get more fitter and stronger than ever before.

Bouldering is a form of rock climbing that is performed on large boulders, small rock formations or artificial rock walls, without the use of ropes or harnesses.

"I am very excited to train hard during this off season to get fitter and stronger than ever before. I feel like I have a lot more room for improvement which I find very motivating," the 24-year-old Red Bull athlete told IANS.

When asked about her interest in participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Britain player said right now she is not sure about it because for participating in the games she has to take two more sports.

The 24-year-old is currently specialised in Bouldering but in order to take part in the Olympics she has to take Speed climbing and Lead climbing along with Bouldering.

"I have not yet made a decision about the 2020 Olympics. To compete at the games would mean taking on two new sports for me as I currently specialise in Bouldering," Shauna said.

"I think that the challenge is very exciting and if I choose to train for the Olympics I will be training to be as strong as I can possibly be for the Tokyo games," she added.

Commenting on her fitness secret, she said: "I always have a can of Red Bull when competing in a world cup.

