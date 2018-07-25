Have lot of hope from Virat Kohli: Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly says he has a lot of hope from India skipper Virat Kohli.

Ganguly shared his hopes from Kohli on the "Breakfast with Champions" show hosted by Gaurav Kapur, a statement said.

"When Virat Kohli plays, wherever you are you will come and watch that because he is playing. That is his impact. When you look at him, you will get to know that this Man has a mission of making his team the best," Ganguly said.

Ganguly says he and the nation believes in Kohli, who tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in an intimate affair in Tuscany, Italy, last December.

"There is fitness and yo -yo test. People criticize it but there is a reason behind these tests. You have to be mentally tough. Now cricket is fitness oriented and sports has changed over the years. I have lot of hopes on Virat Kohli and nation believes in him," he added.

--IANS

dc/sed