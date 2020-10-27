Lot to discuss to co-operate amid COVID-19 pandemic: Mike Pompeo

New Delhi, Oct 27 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper attended India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital on October 27 at Hyderabad House. While addressing the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “Today is a great opportunity for two great democracies to grow closer. We have a lot to discuss today-to cooperate amid COVID-19 pandemic, to confront Chinese Communist party's threats to security and freedom, to promote peace and stability in the region.”