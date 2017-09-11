Lot of artists don't know of real world, says Simon Cowell

London, Sep 11 (IANS) Music mogul Simon Cowell says unfortunately there are a lot of artists in the world who are so caught up in their life that they are not "not aware of what is happening around them in the real world".

Cowell did a charity single in aid of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, and took part on Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert.

"It shows that music has that ability to connect. There are a lot of artists, unfortunately, in the world today who are so up themselves that they are not aware of what's happening around them in the real world," Cowell said in a statement.

"I think with Ariana and the people who turned up to do our single, they all turned up because they care. We got letters from families involved in the fire and what they said was that it had helped them a lot. I think there's a lot of decency," he added.

At present, Cowell is seen judging "X-Factor" Season 14. The show airs in India on Vh1.

