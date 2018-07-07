Lost Stories made 'Faking it' with international audience in mind

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Indian DJs Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, who together make Lost Stories, have launched a new single "Faking it", which they say has been made keeping the international audience in mind.

The song has been launched on Saavn's Artist Originals.

"'Faking It' is a special release for us. We co-wrote and produced the track in a small cabin studio in Amsterdam with good friend and talented artiste Matthew Steeper. It was written and produced with an international audience in mind, so we're really happy to release this track on Artist Originals, which has become a global channel for South Asian indie artists," Joshi said.

Hailing from Mumbai, the duo is considered one of India's biggest exports to Electronic Dance Music. They began their journey in 2009 and immediately rose to prominence when their single "False Promises" was released on Tiesto's Black Hole Recordings. They are also widely known for their official remixes, including for Alan Walker's "Faded", One Republic's "Wherever I Go" and Afrojack's "The Spark."

Their "Faking It" speaks to the all-too familiar come down following the infatuation stage of a new relationship.

Lost Stories will be performing for the third consecutive year at Belgium's Tomorrowland music gala later this month.

