'Lost Leonardo' Unpeels The Mysteries Of The Salvator Mundi

News18
·5-min read

NEW YORK: We’re accustomed to movies usually adventures, like Indiana Jones with lines that traverse the globe and pinball between global capitals, showing us where our characters are traveling. The Lost Leonardo, a documentary about the rediscovery of a Leonardo da Vinci painting, begins with such a line. But its international stops, chronicling the painting’s sales, are baffling leaps.

New Orleans, 2005: $1,175.

London and Geneva, 2013. $83 million, then $127 million.

Saudi Arabia, 2017. $450 million.

Such is the winding journey of the Salvator Mundi, a painting of Jesus Christ attributed to Leonardo da Vinci that has been enveloped in mystery and intrigue ever since it was first acquired, restored and celebrated as a lost original of the Renaissance master. The Lost Leonardo, which Sony Pictures Classics releases in theaters Friday, engrossingly frames the unlikely saga like an international thriller as opaque as any John Le Carr novel.

To its director, the Danish filmmaker Andreas Koefoed, it’s also a kind of dark fairy tale, complete with a prince and a lost treasure. Above all, perhaps, it’s a portrait of an art world where masterworks can serve as global capital.

You have this romantic idea of art as something pure and a beautiful expression of human beings through history, and then it meets this very cynical, capitalistic world, says Koefoed, speaking by Zoom from Copenhagen. “Its an explosive cocktail together.

The painting in 2017 obliterated art-sale records. But it was first acquired, like a far-fetched episode of Antiques Roadshow,” at a Louisiana estate sale. While browsing, a pair of New York art dealers believed it worth buying to get a better look. They brought it to one of the field’s top conservators, Dianne Dwyer Modestini, who carefully removed the heavy overpainting that coated it and mended other mistreatments from the intervening centuries. Gradually she and others began to think the painting wasn’t the work of a Leonardo pupil, as once suspected, but of the master, himself.

Modestini’s bond with the painting was especially strong. She worked on it for three years following the death of her husband, Italian conservator and art buyer Mario Modestini.

Its not just a painting. Its more than that, Modestini says, speaking by phone from her New York apartment. Its an object infused with power. That sounds a little weird and corny but I believe that. When I was working on it, I had this experience of feeling my husband was right by my side the whole time. And I couldnt have done it without him.

Many art historians and institutions like Londons National Gallery, which exhibited the painting in 2011 have arrived at the same attribution. (Modestini created a website with technical detail s on her findings.) But not everyone agree with her conclusions. In the film, art critic Kenny Schachter jokes that its a contemporary painting for how heavily it was restored. The art critic Jerry Saltz calls it no more real than any of the dreamed-up scams and schemes by people that may not mean to be flim-flamming, but in the end, they all went along for the ride.

In Lost Leonardo, it’s a ride through an art world peopled by colorful characters and eccentric billionaires. The painting was first sold to Swiss businessman Yves Bouvier, who expanded the use of freeports as tax-free stations for high-priced goods, like artwork. He paid $83 million but he was really acting on behalf of Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev, whom Bouvier immediately flipped it to for $127.5 million. ( A high-profile lawsuit resulted when Rybolovlev learned of Bouvier’s negotiating tactics.)

In the art market as seen in Lost Leonardo, it’s seldom clear who’s buying and who’s selling. One person calls it the most unregulated market after drugs and prostitution. Even once the Salvator Mundi was auctioned by Christie’s, the winning bidder of $450 million was unknown. Only later did reports leak out that the ruler of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was behind the purchase.

The Salvator Mundi was later expected to be shown at the Louvre, but was ultimately absent from a major exhibition reportedly due to the museum’s refusal to exhibit it, as Mohammed requested, alongside the Mona Lisa. Since 2017, the painting hasnt been seen publicly.

It proves a point of the story that the truth is somehow lost in all this, says Koefoed. Theres so much at stake, so many power interests, so many money interests that the truth disappears. Not only do we have a lost painting, we also have lost the truth somehow.

Koefoed, a veteran documentary filmmaker, has no fine arts background and was only drawn into the story of the Salvator Mundi after its headline-making auction. He and cinematographer Adam Jandrup shot many of the subjects head-on, as if they’re sitting for a portrait, and lit them a little like a Renaissance painting. The movie refuses to take sides in the still simmering disputes over the Salvator Mundi.

I decided to remain open to both possibilities, says Koefoed. I think its more interesting to let the viewer become their own detective in the story.

The National Gallery, the Louvre and Christie’s declined to participate. But of the many players that did none has a role like Modestini. Her experience with the painting and its contested reputation is rendered intimately. She has only praise for Koefoed and his film, but debates over the Salvator Mundi Modestini no longer has energy for.

I dont really care. I know what I know about the painting and it seems to me a no-brainer to me, the attribution. If people have other ideas, thats fine. But I really would like to get on with my life. Its been so consumed by this. I will never make another film, Modestini says. This is it for me.

The painting, though, still looms large in her mind. Its power, she says, is only really conveyed in person. The effect can’t be photographed. It can’t be reproduced.

It just emanates this extraordinary sense of something totally beyond human understanding, Modestini says. It’s a tragedy that it was so abused,” she adds, before reflecting on it being out of sight. It’s a continuing tragedy.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Militants attack CRPF team in J&K's Shopian, constable injured

    Srinagar, Aug 10 (PTI) A security force personnel was injured in firing by militants on a road opening party of the CRPF in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

  • Roberto Firmino's Brace Leads Liverpool to 3-1 Win Over Osasuna in Pre-Season Friendly Match

    Roberto Firmino scored a brace last night and lead Liverpool to a stunning 3-1 win. First Osasuna scored an own goal and then came the brace. This was the preseason friendly played by both teams ahead of their respective leagues.

  • PARLIAMENT SCHEDULE

    Parliament Schedule for Tuesday, August 10 LOK SABHA Bills for consideration and passing -The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 -The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 RAJYA SABHA Bills for consideration and passing -The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 - The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 -T

  • Police van carrying prisoners gets stuck in flooded road in Uttarakhand

    Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): A police van en route to AIIMS Rishikesh carrying prisoners for medical treatment got stuck in a flooded road in Pauri district on Monday.

  • Maha: Man drowns as boat capsizes in creek

    Palghar, Aug 10 (PTI) A 54-year-old man drowned after a boat in which he was partying with some friends capsized in a creek in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

  • PM Modi wishes Jharkhand CM on his birthday

    New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Tuesday, Aug 10 CRICKET: *Stories related India's tour of England.

  • UP: 35-yr-old woman accuses live-in partner of rape

    Ballia (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman has accused her live-in partner of raping her in a village in Bhimpura area here, police said on Tuesday.

  • 2 communities clash over playing of music in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, 6 injured

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Six people sustained injuries after two communities indulged in stone-pelting in this district of Uttar Pradesh following an argument over playing of music, police said on Tuesday.

  • Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Myanmar's Burma

    Naypyitaw [Myanmar], August 10 (ANI): An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Myanmar's Burma on Tuesday morning.

  • Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Aug 10

    - Grave concerns for women’s survival and basic human rights in Afghanistan: UN humanitarian chief - US Def Sec discusses Afghan situation with Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa - US signals no change in airstrikes as Afghan Taliban advance - India played constructive role in Afghanistan: Pentagon - Temple restored, handed over to Hindus: Pakistan govt - Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines. PTI PMS PMS

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National News Schedule for Tuesday, August 10 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Parliament session related stories -Health ministry briefing on COVID-19 situation and vaccination -Political developments and party briefings NCR -Delhi BJP press conference -Farmers' protest related developments NORTH -PM to launch Ujjwala 2.0 from UP through video conference -Himachal Pradesh assembly session -Rajasthan:Central team to visit Kota division to assess rain dam

  • Maha: Woman held for running flesh trade racket in Thane; 3 girls rescued

    Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly running a flesh trade racket and rescued three girls here in Maharashtra, officials said.

  • Biden calls Japanese PM Suga, congratulates him for successfully hosting Olympics

    Washington, Aug 10 (PTI) US President Joe Biden on Monday spoke with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan to commend him on Japan’s successful hosting of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the White House said.

  • Maha: Thane logs 183 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

    Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) With the addition of 183 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,47,038, an official said on Tuesday.

  • What has Modi Government Achieved in Jammu and Kashmir Post Article-370?

    After two years of derogation of Article 370 and change of J&K’s status to Union Territory, has PM Modi been able to deliver the promises made? Prof Amitabh Mattoo, noted academic and author, assesses Delhi’s hits and misses in Srinagar and Jammu.

  • Pakhala Bhaat Recipe | Traditional Odia Delicacy, Made Its Way To MasterChef Australia

    Bored of eating the same steamed rice for ages but too lazy to try something different, then this easy to cook recipe from Odisha is for you. PAKHALA BHAAT, the fermented rice recipe is also known as Panta Bhaat in West Bengal and Poita Bhaat in Assam. It recently made it's debut in MasterChef Australia. Consumption of this authentic food helps in controlling body temperature and regulating blood pressure.

  • US Def Sec discusses Afghan situation with Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa

    Washington, Aug 10 (PTI) US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday discussed over phone, among other things, the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with the Pak Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pentagon said.

  • Amul Topical Has Special Caricature for Lionel Messi's Departure From Barcelona (See Post)

    Amul Topical has come up with a special caricature for Lionel Messi who has recently quit Barcelona after staying with the club for 21 long years. In the caricature we see Messi with tears in his eyes during the parting conference.

  • 'Nightmarish Summer', Says Greece PM, as Wildfires Ravage Houses, Businesses & Forests

    As wildfires continue to ravage parts of Greece for the last seven to eight days, their Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talked of a "nightmarish summer", which has already seen over thousands being evacuated from their houses. Over a thousand firefighters have been deployed across the country to bring the flames under control.