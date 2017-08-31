Lost And Found In South America

A girl’s 6 month journey of getting over heart break in South America.

My story is a cliché eat, pray, love version of a 24-year-old Bombay girl, heartbroken and terribly hung up, looking to breakaway. I was sick of my then on-again-off-again boyfriend, as I was sick of the Bandra bylanes that haunted me with his memories. My life goals hung gloomily before me, as if chiding me further. So much for ‘visit South America once you graduate.

Overlooking the valley in Minca

January

I’m on a plane to Colombia. I’m on a plane to Bogota, Colombia. Two months after endless pleading with the parents, internet scavenging and painful scouring for opportunities, I landed a one semester job some place in South America I know nothing about. I’m going to teach English, and I hope to get some real writing done while at that. I’ve spent the last 6 hours in transit at Guarulhos International Airport, Sao Paulo. I’m now en route Bogota, currently shining the airplane torchlight on to this page, hoping the curvy man snoozing next to me doesn’t mind. This plane is dingy. The crew wears red skirts with red lipstick and a funny smell hangs in the air. Avianca (my carrier) is famous for Escobar blowing up one of their vessels carrying about a hundred passengers, all dead with zero survivors. He was targeting the then presidential candidate Gaviria, who wasn’t even on the flight.

Lets see what the next six months have in store.

Enroute Guane (a day trek)

February

So Colombia isn’t all Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Pablo Escobar. It’s also Aguardiente (a cheap alcohol here which literally translates into ‘water’ and ‘fiery’, and fiery it is) and Tejo (a bizarre traditional Colombian game involving lots of throwing and gunpowder, and beer). Little bars line the cobbled lanes of La Candelaria. Everything is on a slope, and the walls are painted with graffiti. I’ve been living in a hostel and I meet one new person everyday, from a new country with new advice on what trail to take in and which route to follow for my travels.

I sent him a long email on my first night here. I was jet lagged, blue and a little lost and lonely. New places enthrall me and fill me with a deep sense of loneliness at the same time, like Eddie Vedder’s song ‘Society.’ He didn’t reply.

But this is about new beginnings.

