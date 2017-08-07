Los Cabos Open: Sam Querrey defeats Thanasi Kokkinakis to clinch 10th ATP title

>Los Cabos: American Sam Querrey, the World No 24, defeated Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to win the title.

The American needed an hour and 46 minutes on Saturday to beat Kokkinakis, who rallied to take the second set and then struggled in the deciding set with his service game.

"It's really exciting to win here. I felt like I played really well. This tournament only keeps getting better, so I'm already excited to come back next year," Querrey said after winning the final on Saturday night.

"I think the last couple of months have been the best I've played and if I can keep this going the rest of the year, it'll be my best year on tour yet," he said.

The 29-year-old Querrey, a semifinalist at Wimbledon last month, used a strong service game to pull off the win over the 21-year-old Kokkinakis, who is ranked 454th in the world.

"I'm obviously disappointed at the moment. I definitely thought I could have done better, but I have to look at the positives in that this is my best week on tour. Hopefully, this is just a small step," Kokkinakis said.

"The good news is that I have a lot of things to work on and I'm still having tight matches with some of the best players in the world," he added.

Kokkinakis, who got a wild-card invitation to the tournament, knocked off top-seeded Tomas Berdych, of the Czech Republic, in the semis. View More