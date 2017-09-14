Los Angeles proud to be three-time Olympics host, LA 2028 CEO

Los Angeles, Sep 14 (IANS) Los Angeles is proud to be a three-time Olympics host and to be part of the Olympic movement, Gene Sykes, CEO of LA 2028, Los Angeles' Olympic organising committee.

"We are very proud of the fact that we are a three-time Olympics host. That proves that the United States and Los Angeles in Southern California in particular feel very much part of Olympic and Paralympic movement that other countries around the world show respect for and enthusiasm for," Sykes told Xinhua news agency.

"As a three-time Olympics host, we intend to make sure that all of the participants feel that they are welcome and have a great experience with us," he added.

The Los Angeles Council voted unanimously on August 11 to approve the contracts signed by the city government and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028. It's an important move for Los Angeles to lock the award of being host of the 2028 Summer Games, which is scheduled to be announced with 2024 Olympics host city, Paris, together by IOC on September 13 in Peru.

"The Olympics and Paralympics are very popular in Los Angeles. Deliberately we had the Games in 1932, and 1984 as well. And We are looking forward now to the 2028 Olympic Games," said Sykes.

Public support for hosting the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles is overwhelming, even if it means waiting for eleven years, according to a survey conducted in July by Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in Los Angeles, California. Some 83 percent of residents in Los Angeles County said they want L.A. to host the Olympics in 2028 in the survey.

Sykes noted that there is tremendous Olympic enthusiasm in the second largest city of the United States.

"Because of the experience this community had in 1932 and 1984, expectation of people here are very high," he said. "The organizers have always said our community can bring things to the Olympic movement that other cities may not bring."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pledged to IOC that Los Angeles would "illuminate the future" of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements in July.

Los Angeles promised to deliver a low-cost model for the Olympic Games and would make LA 2028 one of the greenest Games in history.

"We have all the sports infrastructures we need already. We don' t need to build anything new. We can host the Games with less stress and lower cost," said Sykes, who has a long background in conservation and environmental stewardship.

According to Sykes, the first most important measure to make the Games green is "not to build anything new, but to use existing infrastructure." There are also other plans on display including a new public transportation system and more energy efficient infrastructures. Los Angeles vowed to deliver an environmentally, financially, and socially sustainable Games that inspire future bidding cities with a lasting, positive impact on the LA community.

"We have particularly formed a group that we called our Sustainability and Legacy Committee. We have 50 different organizations that working with us to make sure the Games are green," said Sykes.

The LA 2028 CEO expressed wish to cooperate and share experience with China in preparing for the world's most grand sporting event. LA is looking forward to establishing relationships with the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee.

"We met some of the Beijing Olympic Games organizers in Rio when we worked as part of observer program to see how the Games were organized there. We are going to get a different level after September 13," said Sykes. "We will be delight to cooperate and collaborate actively with organizers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games."

Sykes noted that Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games marked the return of China to the Olympics after the IOC restored the Chinese Olympic Committee as a full member. The first representation of the People's Republic of China was made up of 250 athletes, who caught the attention of the world.

"It's something we are very proud of," said Sykes.

