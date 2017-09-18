Los Angeles lights Olympic flame after being awarded 2028 Summer Olympics

The countdown for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games have begun in Los Angeles as the Olympic flame was lit in a ceremony held on Sunday. The city began its celebration after being awarded the 2028 Summer Games. American Rafer Johnson, who won Olympic gold in the decathlon at the 1960 Games, along with Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti pushed a button that lit a cauldron on top of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach attended the ceremony that took place before the start of an NFL football game between Los Angeles Rams and Washington Redskins.