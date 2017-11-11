Lorenzo sets pace in 2nd FP for Valencia MotoGP

Valencia (Spain), Nov 11 (IANS) Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) set the pace here in free practice for the Valencia Moto GP Grand Prix.

Lorenzo clocked 1:30.640 in his best effort at the circuit, where he has won three of the last four races, reports Efe.

In the second spot came Spaniard Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda), followed by world title contender Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati).

Spain's Marc Marquez was fifth with a time of 1:31.243, but the Spaniard later crashed on the second turn of Free Practice 2 -- his 26th fall of the season -- to end day in the sixth spot.

Three-time world champion Marquez tops the Moto GP World Standings with 129 points, just five points ahead of Maverick Viñales (Yamaha).

Dovizioso holds third place, trailing Marquez by six points ahead of this weekend's season-ending race in Valencia.

