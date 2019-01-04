Lord Ram belongs to whole world, Ayodhya issue should be solved: Farooq Abdullah

While talking to the media on Ayodhya issue, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah said, "Bhagwan Ram se kisi ko baer nahi hai na hona chahiye. Koshish karni chahiye suljhane ki aur banane ki. Jis din ye ho jayega main bhi ek patthar lagane jaaonga. Jaldi samadhaan hona chahiye". He further added, "This (Ayodhya) issue should be discussed and sorted out across the table between people. Lord Ram belongs to the whole world, not just Hindus". The title suit in the Ayodhya case will be heard on January 10. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi announced the date in a 60-second hearing, which did not see any arguments from either side.