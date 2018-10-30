Looks to nail with right pair of sneakers

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Kick those heels goodbye as sneakers are here to save the day or rather the feet. They are not just for running marathons as you can wear sneakers almost anywhere, as long as youve picked the right style.

Ankita Bajaj Shankar, Marketing Lead at Vans India and Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Woodland, list down some looks while wearing sneakers.

* Skirts and more: Who says you can't wear sneakers with skirts? Be it a mini or a maxi or a midi, anything from a slip-on to a high-top works. Add a sling bag to complete your look.

* Indian wear: This festive season wear those white lace-ups with your sari or Patiala to go all rock-chic.

* Anti-fit dress: Anti-fit dresses with their relaxed silhouettes, easy-going and carefree vibe are the perfect to be paired with a pair of sneakers. You can opt for a printed or plain depending upon the dress.

* Weekend trips: When the weekend rolls around and you've got a Saturday ahead of you with a random smattering of errands but nothing big to do, it's your time to bust out a pair of trendy kicks. Take the lightweight sport sneakers on your weekend trip. They are comfortable for city trekking and will keep your style game on point. Steer clear of denim that's loose fitting as it never seems to work.

* Casual outings: Sneakers on their own are already conducive to happy feet, but take away the faff of lacing up and you've got a genuine feat of human ingenuity. These come in variety of textures, prints and patterns that are comfortable and easy going.

A pair of fashionable sneakers can play an essential element to up ones accessory game. Wear them with dark indigo denim for a killer outfit or can easily be paired with joggers, rugged jeans, denim shorts as well as trousers.

* For Friday parties (FFP): When wearing high-tops, think smart casual, a common approach to wearing these sneakers, match them with slim denim that's often gathered at the bottom and t-shirts with open plaid shirts. High top sneakers will become an ideal companion to your style.

