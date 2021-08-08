Looking for a Job? List of Top 8 Positions to Apply for This Week

If you are looking to change your job amid the pandemic or want to get a lucrative job before you finish your degree, we have you back. Here is the list of the top 8 places that are hiring where you can apply for over the course of the week. From Chhattisgarh state PCS to IDBI banks, here’s the list of all the government jobs that have been announced at the state and centre level.

HURL Recruitment 2021: The Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) has invited applications for 513 vacancies for various posts across different levels including store assistant, operator, technician, lab assistants, and accountants. Those willing to apply for this recruitment drive can submit their application form by visiting the official website by August 16. To know about the application process and other details click here

CGPSC Engineering Service 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will begin the online application for the State Engineering Service exam 2021 from August 17 onwards. The notification has already been released on its official website. In total, 80 posts are available for assistant engineers (civil) and three posts are available for assistant engineers (electrical/ mechanical)...read more

UKPSC APO recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has called applications from law graduates for the recruitment of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO). The online application will be accepted till August 23 at the official website of UKPSC. The applicants must be between the age of 21 and 42 years. The selection will be done through a written exam, followed by an interview round. Interested candidates can check details here

IDBI bank recruitment 2021: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) is recruiting graduate candidates for the post of executives to be appointed on a contract basis. The application process for 920 was started on August 4 and will conclude on August 18. Candidates will be initially appointed for a period of one year which can be extended for a further two years based on their performance. Full notification here

Story continues

UPSC CDS-II exam 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified the Combined Defence Services (UPSC CDS) II examinations 2021. A total of 339 vacancies will be filled through this exam. As per the official statement, the online registration has already started on the UPSC official website and will continue till August 24. The candidates are appointed in the Indian Army, Indian Air force, and Indian navy through this exam. Read Notification

UPNHM recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UPNHM) has notified 797 vacancies for the recruitment of Community Health Officers (CHO). The online registration process will conclude on August 17 on the official website, upnrhm.gov.in. Those who have completed post-Basic BSc nursing are eligible to apply for this week. Notification here.

UKSSC recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is conducting a recruitment drive for the posts of surveyor and mapper or drafter. The application had already been started on August 3 and will continue till September 16 on the official website. The selection for the 75 vacancies will be done on the basis of a written examination which is scheduled for December…read more

Indian Railways: Those who aspire to work in Indian Railway have a great opportunity to work in North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The division is recruiting 1664 apprentices. Interested candidates can submit their applications between August 2 and September 1 on the official website of NCR. For further details, click here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here