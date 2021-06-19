Looking For A Job In Antarctica, Check Out These Vacancies

National Center for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) has invited applications for the post of vehicle mechanic, crane operator, Male Nurse and Cook. It is a great opportunity for adventure enthusiasts who want to merge passion into their respective jobs. As per the notification, NCPOR, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, needs trained manpower for its base on Antarctica.

The recruitment will be for the session 2021-2023. The appointment will be on a contract of minimum four months or 14 months. It will be decided after evaluating the sustainability of the selected candidate.

Selected candidates heading to the continent will get free boarding and lodging on the ship. Apart from that, special polar wear will also be made available. The firm is accepting applications till July 15.

The vacancies are:

Vehicle mechanic: 3 posts

Vehicle electrician: 3 posts

Operator excavating machine (Dodger, Excavator): 1 post

Crane operator: 2 posts

Station electrician: 1 post

Generator mechanic: 2 posts

Welder: 3 posts

Multitasking staff: 1 post

Male nurse: 3 posts

Lab technician: 2 posts

Radio/wireless operator: 3 posts

Inventory/bookkeeping staff: 2 posts

Cook: 5 posts

Educational qualification

For the post of vehicle mechanic, vehicle electrician, operator excavating machine, station electrician, generator mechanic, welder, boiler operator, carpenter, ITI certificate in the relevant trade with four years of experience is required. Apart from this, a diploma in engineering with three years of experience is needed too.

If the civilians apply for the post of crane operator, then they are required to have a heavy motor vehicle licence and at least four years of experience in operating hydraulic cranes of a capacity of at least 20 metric tons.

For the post of male nurse, a diploma or BSc in Nursing with at least three years of experience is a requirement. In case of lab technician, diploma in Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering with minimum of three years of experience will suffice.

Candidates applying for radio/wireless operator should have at least passed Class 12. They must have a general operator certificate for operating global maritime distress. Four years of experience in working with radio communication is essential too.

Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology with three years of experience is necessary for chef/cook. Candidates interested in applying for jobs in Antarctica have to register on the website of the National Center for Polar and Ocean Research (www.ncpor.res.in) by July 15.

