Looking forward to strengthen and deepen Indo-Nepal relationship: PM Modi

While speaking at the joint inauguration of Motihari-Amlekhganj (Nepal) petroleum product pipeline, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is looking forward to strengthen and deepen our bi-lateral relationship. "After the devastating earthquake in 2015 when Nepal took up the reconstruction, India extended its hand for cooperation as a neighbour and a close friend. I am happy that due to our joint cooperation houses have been built again in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal, PM Modi further added.