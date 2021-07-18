Looking forward to positive outcome on Afghan peace talks with Taliban, says Abdullah Abdullah

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (Twitter/Abdullah Abdullah)

Doha [Qatar], July 18 (ANI): On the second day of the high-level meetings with Taliban negotiation teams, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday said that he is looking forward to a positive and constructive outcome.

On Saturday, a delegation of the Afghan government and Taliban representatives met in Doha for a fresh round of high-stakes negotiations amid escalating violence in Afghanistan.

"The high-level meetings between the Republic and the Taliban negotiation teams continued in Doha for the second day," said Abdullah Abdullah, as quoted by TOLOnews. "We are looking forward to a positive and constructive outcome," he said.

Earlier today, Abdullah Abdullah also met with the Indian envoy to Qatar, Deepak Mittal on the sidelines of Afghan-Taliban talks and discussed the latest developments in the war-torn country.

"On the sidelines of the Doha talks, I met HE Dr. Deepak Mittal, the Amb. of India to the Sate to Qatar. We exchanged views on the peace process, the latest developments in AFG, the role of India in the peace process & the way forward to achieve a political settlement," Abdullah tweeted.

Currently, the two sides are discussing the creation of a transitional government, the exchange of prisoners and a ceasefire during the negotiations in Doha, Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem said the group has "repeatedly confirmed its readiness for dialogue and negotiations", adding that the problems can "only be solved by dialogue".

"But the Afghan government needs to also show the same commitment," Naeem said adding "They need to show the right and sincere determination when it comes to negotiations in order to end these problems."

Afghanistan has witnessed a spike in violence in recent weeks. Taliban have stepped up offensive since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country in May. The US and NATO forces will complete military drawdown till the end of August. (ANI)