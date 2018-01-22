Looking forward to make most of opportunity in SA: Iyer

Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) South Africa-bound top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Monday said he is hopeful of making the best of the opportunity to play top quality bowling attack, and if given a chance would concentrate more on playing on the backfoot due to the extra bounce on the wickets there.

"I am 100 percent confident (of doing well). I have never doubted my ability and I am going to back my instincts. I don't have a set number to bat on as I am not a consistent member of the team," Iyer told reporters on the sidelines of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

"Whatever position I will get to bat in, I will look to make the best. I have played in South African wickets. I went there in July with India A.

"Since I was injured after the Sri Lanka tour, I was watching the match and the wicket is seaming over there. My preparation would be to play the ball on the merit and be on backfoot more rather than front foot. In India, the ball does not climb so much as on South African wickets," the 23-year-old added.

Asked about facing searing pace with the likes of speed merchants Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel in the South African ranks, he said: "The same pace we play over here, it's just the bounce. In white-ball cricket, when you try to play more strokes you become more confident and as the innings progress, you build on your innings. And it's going to be very important for me as I will be facing top quality bowlers over there," he added.

Iyer made his India debut against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala in December last year. In three ODIs, he made 162 runs at an average of 54.

With skipper Virat Kohli rested during the series, this opened the door for the Mumbai lad to bat at No.3.

The youngster on Monday smashed a whirlwind 44-ball 79 helping his side post 198/4. That knock eventually went in vain as Punjab beat them by three wickets.

"Prior to South Africa tour, getting a knock like this is important. It will give me a lot of confidence. I will see to it if I can carry the same form in South Africa," Iyer said.

Iyer said he will set himself a goal after reaching the South African shores.

"I would like to set a goal for myself. After going there I will set a goal for myself and see to it that I achieve that goal. See to it that we win the ODI series."

Iyer was injured after the Sri Lanka series and only played his first competitive game Sunday afternoon against Jharkhand.

--IANS

dm/tri/bg