Looking to delete Facebook? Explore these 'Make in India' options

After the recent scandal broke out over Cambridge Analytica accessing personal data of nearly 50 million Facebook users, there has been increasing skepticism regarding the safety of one's data that has been shared on the social media platform. The controversy has also paved way for many domestic social media platforms to pitch for greater consumer usage in the wake of the Facebook scandal. Therefore, for those individuals looking to delete Facebook, here are some 'Made in India' options. Hike: Hike Messenger is a cross-platform instant messaging service which provides users with a platform for text messaging, sending each other graphical stickers, emoticons, images, videos, audios, documents, voice messages, contacts and users' location. Roposo: Roposo is an app that offers filters and editing tools, and an option for social media sharing that allows users to instantly publish pictures on other social media channels. ShareChat: Backed by SAIF Partners and Xiaomi, ShareChat is a leading social networking platform in India which enables users to watch and share videos on other platforms as well. SyncYu: SyncYu is an Indian pro-social networking application which focuses on connecting with friends and family by providing a spam-free platform.